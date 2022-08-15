The National Experience Content Initiative will provide a suite of new imagery and footage for up to 1,500 tourism experiences from around 57 regions across Australia to ensure that operator’s marketing materials and online product listings stand out in search results and are booked more often by domestic and international travellers. The National Experience Content Initiative is being delivered in close consultation with State and Territory, and Regional Tourism Organisations.

BTN salutes this forward thinking initiative which will deliver the right information and imagery for tourism professionals around the world and ensure their customers are better informed and armed with the knowledge to select which part of Australia to visit, when and why.