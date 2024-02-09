Victoria’s Squeaky Beach, named ‘Best Australian Beach’ for 2024

Victoria’s Squeaky Beach has been named ‘Best Australian Beach’ by Australian beach expert, Brad Farmer AM. Squeaky Beach is the first Victorian beach to claim the coveted ‘Best Australian Beach’ title after nudging out The Farm in New South Wales, which finished second, and Australia’s southernmost beach, Cockle Creek in Tasmania, which took the bronze.

Brad Farmer AM has just released his annual top 10 carefully curated list of beaches, chosen from the almost 12,000 contenders found across Australia’s mainland and surrounding islands. Mr Farmer, who is an Australian coastal veteran and one of Tourism Australia’s Friends of Australia, said the list of beaches is refreshed each year to highlight different destinations and to showcase the diversity of beaches Australia has to offer.

This year’s winner, Squeaky Beach, takes its name from the rounded grains of quartz that make a squeaking sound when walking – a playful experience for both adults and children alike. The beach can be reached from a range of short walks, all of them offering spectacular coastal views.

Squeaky Beach is located in Wilsons Promontory National Park (affectionately known as ‘The Prom’), in the Gippsland region of Victoria. This 50,000-hectare reserve sits at the southernmost tip of the Australian mainland and is a refuge for an array of native wildlife including kangaroos, emus, wombats, echidnas and vividly plumed birds like rosellas. The Prom is threaded with a labyrinth of walking tracks just perfect for hikers and lovers of the great outdoors.

Squeaky Beach is three hours’ away from Melbourne by car.

ADVERTISEMENT

More information on Melbourne and Victoria:

www.visitmelbourne.com/uk