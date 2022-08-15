Aer Lingus launches summer flash sale

A new summer flash sale on a selection of Aer Lingus direct transatlantic routes from its northern hub in Manchester starts at midnight, offering super discounts on flights across the US.

Customers will be able to enjoy £100 off Economy and Business Class flights from Manchester to New York, and Orlando, when booked as a return journey.

Aer Lingus customers can make the most of these special fares to both popular destinations when booking between the 16 and 21 August, for travel between 1 September and 31 October 2022 – so you can enjoy a late summer break in North America.

Whether travelling for some last-minute leisure or business commitments, you can expect a warm Irish welcome on all the airline’s direct transatlantic services from Manchester, with flights to Barbados recommencing in November, after launching in October last year for customers from the north of England.

To book a getaway, visit www.aerlingus.com.

