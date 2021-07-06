MSC Seaview returns to operation in Germany

MSC Cruises has launched its northern European summer season, with the departure of MSC Seaview from the German port of Kiel.

She is the seventh MSC Cruises’ ship to resume sailings with guests on board, with a further three preparing to start future voyages, which will see half of the fleet back at sea by the end of summer.

The vessel will sail a number of seven-night cruises in the Baltic Sea.

MSC Seaview will homeport in Kiel until the beginning of October and the ship will welcome German and international guests for an attractive itinerary to Visby on one of Sweden’s largest islands Gotland, Nynäshamn near the Swedish capital city of Stockholm and Estonia’s capital Tallinn before returning to her German base.

Another German port will be added to MSC Seaview’s itinerary to further enrich the cruise for guests.

The ship will call at Warnemunde from July 23rd, allowing guests to embark and disembark as well as offering another option for shore excursions.

At the mouth of the river Warnow, on the Baltic Sea, Warnemunde, this former fishing village and popular seaside resort surprises with its charm and the wide, white beach.

Guests can also visit Rostock and Berlin, the vibrant German capital city.

The weekend also saw Marseille added to MSC Seaview’s sister ship MSC Seaside’s west Mediterranean itinerary, the first French port to reopen for the cruise line and welcome international guests for weekly calls.

Five MSC Cruises’ ships are currently sailing in the Mediterranean - MSC Grandiosa MSC Seaside, MSC Orchestra, MSC Splendida and MSC Magnifica.

A sixth ship, MSC Virtuosa, has operated cruises around the UK for British guests only since May 20th.

MSC Meraviglia from August 2nd will resume Caribbean cruises from Miami and will be joined in the region from September 18th when MSC Divina restarts sailing from Port Canaveral near Orlando in Florida.

Image: Frank Erpinar