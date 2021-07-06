Norwegian takes first modest steps toward recovery

Traffic figures for June at Norwegian continue to be heavily influenced by travel restrictions and therefore low demand.

However, forward bookings and demand at the low-cost carrier continue to show a positive increase as a greater number of markets unlock and ease restrictions.

In July, the number of aircraft and routes will gradually increase.

In June, 225,509 passengers flew with Norwegian, which is approximately 100 per cent more than at the same time last year.

Compared with June 2020, the total capacity (measured in available seat kilometres) has increased by 182 per cent and passenger traffic (revenue per kilometre) up 102 per cent.

The load factor in June was 63 per cent, a decrease of 25 percentage points compared with last year.

“June traffic results still show the impact of low demand due to reduced flying schedules and government-imposed travel restrictions.

“However, we have seen a continued month on month increase in bookings as countries ease restrictions.

“As a result, we have resumed flights to a number of key European destinations, we will continue to adjust and increase our network and schedules as demand rises,” said Geir Karlsen, newly newly appointed chief executive of Norwegian.

Norwegian operated 15 aircraft in June.

During the month, the company operated 99.9 percent of its scheduled flights, with 94.1 percent departing on time.