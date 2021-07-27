MSC Seashore delivered in Italy

The cruise division of MSC Group has officially taken delivery of its new flagship MSC Seashore.

The vessel is the largest cruise ship to be built in Italy.

Sister ship MSC Seascape is currently under construction at the Monfalcone shipyard and is due to come into service in winter next year.

An intimate ceremony was held to mark the occasion as tradition dictates at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone and was attended in person by MSC Cruises executive chairman, Pierfrancesco Vago, other members of the Aponte and Aponte-Vago families.

Also on hand were Giampiero Massolo and Giuseppe Bono, chairman and chief executive of Fincantieri, as well as representatives from MSC’s new builds team along with executives and workers from the shipyard.

Vago commented: “The construction of MSC Seashore is an investment that generates a direct and indirect economic impact of almost €5 billion on the Italian economy.

“At the same time, it’s coming into service also activates an important economic and employment driver for coastal communities and much beyond, generating a further significant economic impact every year for the tourism industry.”