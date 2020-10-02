Morocco reopens doors to international travellers

The Moroccan National Tourist Office (MNTO) has confirmed that the national border regulations have been relaxed to international visitors, including passengers from the UK.

As of now, travellers who do not require a visa can enter the country on presenting a negative Covid-19 PCR test where the results are dated no more than 72 hours before departure.

Passengers must also present either an invite issued by a Moroccan company, or an accommodation booking for the duration of their stay.

Morocco is not currently on UK quarantine list.

The country is also currently served by two airlines from the UK - Royal Air Maroc operates from London Heathrow into Casablanca three times weekly, while Air Arabia departs from London Gatwick into Tangier twice weekly.

Jamal Kilito, MNTO director for UK & Ireland, said: “As we emerge from the pandemic, we are looking forward to welcoming British and Irish travellers to the Kingdom of Morocco where they can enjoy a truly exceptional tourism experience with peace of mind.

“With secure health and safety measures in place, we are confident that we can rebuild our tourism industry and provide travellers with the warm Moroccan welcome they have always enjoyed.”

Morocco offers authenticity and diversity, and provides travellers with an opportunity to experience a culture steeped in history.

Beside the popular destinations of Marrakech, Agadir and Fes, the country offers visitors accessible desert experiences, hiking in the Atlas Mountains, numerous beaches and water sports, as well as relaxation and scenic landscapes, all with the backdrop of the best health and sanitary standards.