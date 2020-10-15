Marrakech to host ABTA Travel Convention 2021

As the 2020 virtual ABTA conference ended, it was officially announced that Marrakesh, Morocco will be the destination for the 2021 Travel Convention.

The city last hosted the conference in 2005 and has since undergone many developments while maintaining its traditional and cultural roots.

The Moroccan cultural capital had been expected to host the show this year, but Covid-19 made the gathering untenable.

Situated at the foot of the Atlas Mountains, the city is a combination of old and new, traditional and contemporary.

With its famous Jemaa El Fna square, the bustling bazaars with their bright colours and oriental scents, the stunning architecture of the medina, riads, and numerous palaces and monuments, the Red City takes visitors on an incredible journey.

The Convention will take place in October next year at Palmeraie Resorts Marrakesh, with the Moroccan National Tourist Office (MNTO) to host.

Having recently announced the relaxation of its borders to UK residents, Morocco offers authenticity and diversity, and provides travellers with an opportunity to experience a culture steeped in history.

Beside the popular destinations of Marrakech, Agadir and Fes, the country offers visitors accessible desert experiences, hiking in the Atlas Mountains, numerous beaches and water sports, as well as relaxation and scenic landscapes, all with the backdrop of the best health and sanitary standards.

Morocco is currently served by two airlines from the UK - Royal Air Maroc operates from London Heathrow into Casablanca three times weekly, while Air Arabia departs from London Gatwick into Tangier twice weekly.

Ryanair has also announced it will resume operations to Morocco within the next two weeks, with Liverpool servicing Marrakesh and Manchester to Agadir.