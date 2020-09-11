Emirates to relaunch flights to Casablanca next week

Emirates has announced it will resume passenger services to Casablanca, Morocco from September 18th.

The resumption of flights takes Emirates’ African network to 14 destinations, as the airline gradually restores its network on the continent.

Flights to Casablanca will operate three times a week on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Emirates flight EK751 will depart Dubai at 07:25, arriving in Casablanca at 12:45.

EK752 will depart Casablanca at 14:45, arriving in Dubai at 01:15 the next day.

Customers planning to resume their travels can enjoy convenient connections via Dubai, and customers can stop over or travel to experience Dubai as the city has re-opened for international business and leisure visitors.

Ensuring the safety of travellers, visitors, and the community, Covid-19 PCR tests are mandatory for all inbound and transit passengers arriving to Dubai (and the UAE), including UAE citizens, residents and tourists, irrespective of the country they are coming from.

Passengers must meet all the entry requirements to Morocco to be allowed to travel.