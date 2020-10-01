British Airways relaunches host of global routes

British Airways is increasing the number of destinations it serves with a larger timetable of flights for its customers.

Long haul services to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Bahrain have now begun.

Flights to winter sun favourite Grenada are scheduled to return on October 14th, while flights to the Seychelles are scheduled to return on October 16th.

Lahore, a new addition to British Airways’ route network, begins on October 12th, while new Heathrow services to the Maldives and Barbados launch on October 16th and 17th respectively.

Looking at short haul, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Milan Linate, Stuttgart, Seville and Valencia return today.

Bilbao, Kefalonia and Luxembourg return tomorrow, and Lanzarote returns on Saturday.

Later in the month, services will resume to destinations including, Gran Canaria, Billund, Bordeaux, Basel, Brindisi, Cologne, Malta, Salzburg, Vienna and Zagreb.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways director of network and alliances, said: “We are glad to be returning to more destinations this month, connecting the UK with more and more countries around the world.

“With increases in both long and short haul services, there is a destination for anyone, and with our enhanced safety measures we hope this encourages people to start planning their next getaway.”

As always, the operation of any flights is subject to international restrictions and government approval.