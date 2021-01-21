Mövenpick Hotel Hobart takes brand into Australia

Accor has opened the doors to Australia’s first Mövenpick hotel, Mövenpick Hotel Hobart.

The property stands on one of Hobart’s principal heritage streetscapes near the waterfront.

Welcoming its first guests today, the 221-room warm and contemporary hotel promises to delight guests with Tasmanian nature design-inspired boutique interiors, fine food and wine experiences at Tesoro Modern Italian restaurant, a daily Chocolate Hour, and an assortment of other Mövenpick brand signature offerings.

Accor Pacific chief executive, Simon McGrath, said: “Mövenpick Hotel Hobart transcends the traditional hotel experience by masterfully blending the brand’s Swiss heritage with a premium hospitality experience.

“We’re so excited to share this stunning property with guests visiting Hobart from other parts of Tasmania and Australia.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Accor is planning more locations for Mövenpick across the Pacific and we believe this premium brand will quickly gain recognition for its culinary and service excellence.”

The Jaws Architects-designed hotel exemplifies Tasmanian contemporary design with richly layered textures and a locally-inspired colour palette.

Wall panelling, furniture, fabrics and colours were carefully curated to ensure they reflect the rhythm, patterns, movement and tonal qualities of the Tasmanian landscape.

All guestrooms are situated on floors three to 18, with many providing breath-taking panoramic views and connecting guests with Hobart’s spectacular natural setting, while the common areas, designed by global design agency Greymatters, are located on the first two floors.

Guests are welcomed to the hotel in a beautifully appointed lobby on the ground floor, which flows into the hotel’s Tesoro Modern Italian restaurant - positioned to be one of Hobart’s finest food and wine experiences offering guests and visitors the very finest in modern Italian cuisine as well as locally inspired signature dishes.