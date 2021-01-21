Marriott signs to bring the Ritz-Carlton to Zermatt

Marriott has signed an agreement with Mario Julen to bring the Ritz-Carlton brand to Zermatt, debuting the first Ritz-Carlton ski resort in Europe.

Expected to open in 2026, the 69-guest room property will bring the brand’s legendary service and elegant design to the world-famous Swiss resort destination.

Once open, the property will serve as the second Ritz-Carlton hotel in Switzerland, joining the Ritz-Carlton Hotel de la Paix, Geneva.

“We are thrilled to announce this milestone signing with Mario Julen who has a fantastic vision for the project,” said Satya Anand, president, Marriott International Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“Zermatt is synonymous with outstanding skiing, mountaineering and jaw-dropping scenery.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the epitome of modern luxury, this landmark development and stunning destination will enhance our portfolio of iconic Ritz-Carlton properties across the globe, offering guests an exciting opportunity to experience Zermatt’s year-round snowy peaks, world-class ski slopes, and the iconic Matterhorn mountain.

“Today’s signing reflects the heightened demand for our luxury hospitality brands across Europe, Middle East and Africa.”

The Ritz-Carlton, Zermatt will be designed by award-winning Paris-based firm AW² led by partner architects Reda Amalou and Stéphanie Ledoux, with the architectural and interior design expected to offer a refined take on the classic mountain chalet.

The property will offer unobstructed views of Matterhorn from both guestrooms and dining establishments.

Design plans are slated to feature two restaurants and two bars, an outdoor terrace for alfresco dining, and a private dining room for intimate gatherings.

An array of recreational activities such as ‘ski-in ski-out’ access to the slopes, a tranquil spa with a gym and both indoor and outdoor swimming pools are part of the vision for guests to enjoy.

The resort is also expected to offer meeting and event facilities.