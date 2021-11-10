Mexican ballet dazzles Expo 2020 in Dubai

Mexico celebrates its Expo 2020 national day today, but the country commenced its cultural activities early, with two spectacular ballet performances from Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández and Elisa Carrillo Cabrero.

Taking to the Jubilee Stage in the early evening, the Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández is a folkloric ensemble, which for six decades has presented dances in costume, reflecting traditional culture.

Later in the evening, Elisa Carrillo Cabrero showed why she is one of Mexico’s most prominent classical ballet dancers at the Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.

Principle dancer with the Berlin State Ballet, she has performed all over the world, and won many awards for her skills.