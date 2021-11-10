American Airlines launches Jamaica connections from Philadelphia

Jamaica has welcomed the arrival of American Airlines on a new flight from Philadelphia International Airport.

The first plane touched down at Norman Manley International Airport (KIN) in Kingston earlier.

The route will provide another convenient option for travellers from the north-east of the United States to get to island.

“We are very pleased to welcome this new service from our largest air passenger carrier, American Airlines,” said director of tourism, Jamaica, Donovan White.

“These new flights to Jamaica from Philadelphia provide additional convenient options for visitors and Caribbean nationals from the north-eastern United States to travel to island.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With a large diaspora population living in this region, it will now be easier than ever for them to fly right into Kingston.

“We are further grateful to American for inaugurating this additional service at the ideal time of year to impact Jamaica’s high season arrivals.”

According to Jim Tyrrell, chief revenue officer at Philadelphia International Airport, Kingston is a destination that meets the criteria for what travellers are seeking.

“As passengers have resumed their travel, the top destinations we have seen people traveling to are those that have sun, sand and beaches and also those where they can visit their families and friends,” said Tyrell.

“Kingston checks all the boxes.

“It is beautiful and also was one of the top unserved family and friends’ destinations out of Philadelphia.

“Now they can fly out of a hometown airport and get to the friends and beaches much quicker.”

American Airlines’ non-stop flights to Kingston (KIN) are now operating three times weekly.

Operating Mon/Thurs/Sun from Philadelphia (PHL) departing at 09:40 and arriving in Kingston at 13:32.