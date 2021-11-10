APT launches Mekong River cruising programme for 2022

APT has launched its 2022-23 Mekong River cruising programme, with its brands debuting two new ships in Vietnam and Cambodia.

Luxury newbuild, the Mekong Serenity, will join the APT fleet, while the new-to-Travelmarvel RV Apsara will also set sail in 2022.

The Vietnam and Cambodia river cruises will sail on the all-new Mekong Serenity.

Luxuriously spacious, the ship has been custom-built for the brand, with a maximum capacity of 88 guests and some of the largest entry-level suites of any vessel cruising the Mekong River.

Dining options include the Horizon Bar & Grill, and the Indochine restaurant, which serves an authentic taste of Vietnam with a special five-course menu.

The Harmony Lounge and Bar offers nightly entertainment such as Apsara dance performances.

Trips operate from July 2022 to March 2023 and include return flights, home-to-airport transfers by private car, seven nights aboard the Mekong Serenity and luxury hotel accommodation on land, luxury dining and a wide range of onboard beverages, and all transportation on trip.

RV Apsara, which previously served as part of the APT fleet, heralds a new level of luxury for Travelmarvel’s guests on the Mekong next year.

With a maximum capacity of 108 guests, facilities onboard include the sun deck with amazing views and reclining loungers, the air-conditioned lounge, and a spa for pampering.

Guests will be kept entertained on board with an immersive programme, including lectures by local guides on Cambodian and Vietnamese culture and history, a fruit-carving demonstration by the ship’s executive chef, and an evening of Khmer folk song and dance.

In the air-conditioned Mekong Restaurant guests can indulge in chef-prepared, international and local cuisine, enjoy a drink in the Saigon Lounge & Bar or relax with an espresso at Le Viêt Nam Café.

“As the number the one river cruise line in Asia by volume, the Mekong is a key destination for APT and our agent partners, so we are thrilled to announce our return to Vietnam and Cambodia in 2022 and ‘23,” said Paul Melinis, APT managing director.

“Having amazing new ships from both the APT and Travelmarvel brands gives the trade something new and fresh to talk to their customers about.”