Mark Warner adds Greek resort to summer 2023 portfolio

Mark Warner has added a resort in Lesbos, Greece to its portfolio for summer 2023.

The Aeolian Village Beach Resort will undergo a €2 million refurbishment this winter, with bars and restaurants upgraded and childcare facilities added to the hotel infrastructure already in place.

Watersports and cycling centres will join the existing facilities, along with Mark Warner’s first padel tennis courts – where players use paddles instead of rackets.

Holidays to the resort, near Skala Eressos village, will go on sale “in a few weeks’ time”, the specialist ski and sun operator said.

Managing director David Hopkins said: “After a successful summer this year, we’re delighted to be growing the programme next year with the addition of the Aeolian Village Beach Resort, which we know will quickly establish itself as a Mark Warner customer favourite.

“We’re particularly excited by the new partnership we have formed with the resort owners who run a portfolio of quality properties in Cyprus, with Aeolian Village being no exception, as can be seen in the excellent customer satisfaction ratings they are achieving this summer.

“We are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with owners who really understand the business.”