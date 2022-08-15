Entertainment is center-stage for Mexican independence day weekend

This September, Las Vegas resorts and attractions will once again celebrate Mexican Independence Day— often referred to as “El Grito”— and the kick-off of Hispanic Heritage Month with world-class entertainment and an exhilarating rematch in the ring. Top Latin artists and comedians will mark their return to stages across Las Vegas during this year’s observance, while the much-anticipated “Canelo vs. GGG 3” will thrill boxing fans.

Music to Keep the Party Going

- Grupo Firme brings its first U.S. stadium tour, Enfiestados y Amanecidos, to Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 15.

- Chart-topper Carin Leon plays Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Thursday, Sept. 15.

- Global sensation Alejandro Fernández heads to MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino—with special guests Amor Y Patria and Alex Fernandez—on Thursday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

- Longtime Vegas resident Carlos Santana is back for more dates at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and Friday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 18.

- Pop act Matute brings its Quinceañera World Tour to Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Friday, Sept. 16.

- Singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi brings her Isla Divina Tour to Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Friday, Sept. 16.

- Mr. Worldwide, Pitbull brings his Can’t Stop Us Now Tour to Zappos Theater at Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

- International superstar Enrique Iglesias brings his songbook to Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

Singer-songwriter Pancho Barraza will entertain audiences at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 16.

- Latin pop singer EMMANUEL bring his Todo La Vida tour to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Saturday, Sept. 17.

- Cumbia group Los Angeles Azules brings its De Iztapalapa Para El Mundo Tour to Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Saturday, Sept. 17.

- Gurpero artists Bronco play The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 17.

- Find two times the fun with Banda MS and Eden Muñoz as they bring the Gracias a Ti Tour to Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino on Sunday, Sept. 18.

- Latin pop singer Christian Nodal will take the stage at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on Sunday, Sept. 18.

Comedy at its Best

- An Aces of Comedy series regular, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias delivers laughs at The Mirage Theater at The Mirage from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 18.

- Get even more rib-splitting fun at the Las Vegas Festival de Comedia at MGM Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, taking place Friday, Sept. 16 with comedy acts Franco Escamilla, La Cotorrisa, La India Yuridia, Mike Salazar, Teo González, and Rogelio Ramos.

Action in the Ring

The weekend’s most anticipated boxing action sees Canelo Álvarez taking on Gennady Golovkin in a must-see, trilogy capping match at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Sept. 17.

For more information about Las Vegas, visit www.VisitLasVegas.com.

