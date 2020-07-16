Marriott welcomes opening of the Ritz-Carlton, Nikko

Ritz-Carlton has welcomed the latest hotel to join its luxury Asia Pacific portfolio, the Ritz-Carlton, Nikko.

The property - set amidst a UNESCO World Heritage Site - introduces a new level of luxury to the destination, with an experience marked by an emphasis on immersing oneself in the majestic natural surroundings.

Located in the Northern Kanto region of Japan, the hotel is set two and a half hours north of Tokyo, accessible by rail or car.

It features many natural treasures including the Kegon Falls and an array of famous Buddhist temples and Shinto shrines.

Nikko, and the surrounding area, has long been known as a holy place and was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site for the cultural, religious, and architectural significance of its richly decorated shrines and temples.

Perched along Lake Chuzenji and Mount Nantai, guests can easily access prominent scenic attractions, such as Nikko National Park, where the hotel is located, as well as the UNESCO World Heritage designated area.

“Following much anticipation surrounding its debut, we are thrilled to finally open the doors to the Ritz-Carlton, Nikko and to continue the growth of the luxury segment in Japan,” said Rajeev Menon, president, Asia Pacific, Marriott International.

“Today marks an extremely monumental day for our brand and the entire company as we set the bar in luxury travel, embracing the new normal, while consistently instilling confidence in travel among all of our guests.”

Taking cues from its picturesque surroundings, the hotel articulates graceful Japanese design through a modern lens to bring the natural beauty of Nikko indoors.

Earthy materials such as woods and stones permeate the property and are enhanced by streaming natural light.

The hotel’s 94 spacious guest rooms and suites all feature a private balcony that flows seamlessly with an engawa lounge area, offering an expanded space for guests to take in the striking scenery surrounding the hotel.

Taking full advantage of its location within Nikko National Park, a destination revered for its scenic beauty as well as the splendid architecture of its UNESCO-designated Shinto shrines and Buddhist temples, the hotel offers a wide selection of activities that showcase the unique offerings of its highland setting.

Visitors can choose from a collection of unforgettable excursions ranging from cycling through protected wetlands, to strolling through the precincts of centuries-old sanctuaries, meditating under waterfalls, ascending their frozen cascades in winter, and more.