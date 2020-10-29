Marriott moves into work from home market

Marriott has sought to adjust to changing working patterns, offering a series of new passes for daytime access to its properties.

The packages are designed as flexible options for guests, whether they are are seeking a one day stay from early morning into the evening, extended overnight stay with early morning check in and evening checkout or a multi-day work and leisure destination getaway.

“Working remotely doesn’t necessarily have to mean working from home, where blurred lines between personal and professional lives can create distractions and stress,” said Stephanie Linnartz, group president, Marriott International.

“We are inviting guests to work anywhere with Marriott Bonvoy to help them be more productive and achieve a better work/life balance by reimagining our hotel rooms as local remote workspaces for our customers.

“By providing flexible booking options, our loyalty members and guests have a familiar alternative when choosing where to work.”

Marriott is offering three types of pass:

Day Pass is a new offering that makes the hotel room into an office for the day - from 06:00 to 18:00 check out. Guests are provided easy access to enhanced Wi-Fi, food and drinks and additional spaces in the hotel. Additionally, guests are free to access the on-property business facilities such as printing, fax and scanning equipment, wherever available and depending on brand. This package is currently being offered in select hotels in Atlanta, Phoenix, Dallas, New York, Toronto, London, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong, with planned expansion in Europe, Middle East and Latin America.

“Our hotels and our internal teams are engaging and listening to our communities daily to understand how we can best meet their needs locally and globally based on the continuously evolving changes to employer, school and local mandates and regulations.

“We believe this continuous evolution and innovation with our corporate clients and consumers will help drive the future of Marriott’s offerings,” added Linnartz.