Atlantis Aquaventure launches new events options

The coolest season is here, and Atlantis Aquaventure is keeping the party going by introducing some top talent to enhance its water-based fun.

Starting today, some of the most popular DJs in the Middle East will crank out tunes from Thursdays to Saturdays while high-spirited guests enjoy its 30 record-breaking rides and slides.

Local residents and hotel guests alike are invited to bring their friend and family to float, slip, slide and play at the United Arab Emirates’ number one waterpark against a soundtrack of toe-tapping tunes.

With exhilarating slides, a private beach, a lazy river, the largest aquarium in Dubai, banging DJs and more, Aquaventure has your weekend sorted.

Local residents can enjoy a full day of fun - with prices starting from AED129 for kids and AED149 for adults.

To top up the fun factor, the waterpark has also announced that it will be hosting a range of competitions and games which will allow guests to win fantastic prizes including annual passes, season passes, dolphin experiences and meal deals.

The line-up includes DJ Shef Codes (today/Nov 5th), DJ KEZA (Oct 30th/Nov 5th), and DJ Kaboo (Oct 31st/Nov 7th).

Atlantis Aquaventure is a magnificent waterscape at Atlantis, the Palm.

Set amongst 17 hectares (42 acres) of lush greenery, Atlantis, Aquaventure contains 18 million litres of fresh water used to power more than 30 thrilling rides and attractions, including the longest river in the Middle East at 2.3 kilometres, which takes an impressive 45 minutes to float around.

It is also the only waterpark in the Middle East that has 500 metres of private white sand beach.

Based on government guidelines Atlantis Aquaventure is operating at a 50 per cent reduced capacity.

Guests are advised to take public transportation to and from Aquaventure as parking spaces are limited.

The resort has also deployed physical distancing ambassadors and a dedicated hygiene team to focus on high footfall areas.

Atlantis’ security and medical services team conduct temperature checks utilising thermal scanners and cameras upon arrival.