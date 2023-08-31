Marriott Bonvoy Unveils Global Fall Promotion: Earn Bonus Points by Exploring Its Hotel Brands

With extraordinary hotel brands for every style worldwide, Marriott Bonvoy® lets you go your way and earn bonus points during the new global promotion. This fall, Marriott Bonvoy is rewarding members who explore the breadth of Marriott Bonvoy’s distinctive portfolio with two ways to earn bonus points.

From September 12 to December 6, 2023, registered members can earn 1,500 bonus points on each stay and an additional 3,000 bonus points each time they stay at three different brands during the promotion earning period. Registration is open starting today through November 22, 2023.

With nearly 8,600 properties within the portfolio, Marriott Bonvoy has extraordinary hotels for every traveler and every travel journey across the world. Looking for unexpected design and imaginative programming? Check in to W Hotels. Wellness enthusiast? Retreat to Westin Hotels & Resorts. Want playful, cool vibes? Visit Moxy Hotels. Members can also discover new additions to the portfolio, including City Express by Marriott, offering midscale properties in the Caribbean and Latin American markets.

Here are some additional details:

Registration is open here from August 29 to November 22, 2023. The promotion earning period runs from September 12 to December 6, 2023.

A “stay” is defined as consecutive nights spent in the same hotel, regardless of check-in/check-out activity, at any points-eligible rate.

Stays completed prior to registration are not eligible to earn bonus points with this promotion. Members must register before November 22, 2023.

To earn the additional 3,000 bonus points, members can only stay once at each participating Marriott Bonvoy hotel brand during the promotion earning period.

There is no limit on the number of times a member can earn the 1,500 bonus points on each eligible paid stay completed during the promotion earning period.

Registered members can begin earning bonus points from the first eligible stay that falls within the earning period, and on each eligible stay thereafter.

A hotel must participate in Marriott Bonvoy at the time of the stay to qualify as a stay under the promotion terms.

Stays at The Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection, Homes & Villas by Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott Executive Apartments®, and owner-occupied weeks at Marriott Vacation Club®, Marriott Grand Residence Club®, Sheraton Vacation Club®, Westin Vacation Club®, The Ritz-Carlton Club®, St. Regis Residence Club® and Luxury Collection Residence Club, are not eligible for bonus points for this promotion.

To see the Terms & Conditions, visit here. https://www.marriott.com/loyalty/promotion.mi?promotion=TR23