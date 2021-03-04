Bono joins Swan Hellenic as destination management director

Swan Hellenic has announced its top management is being strengthened with the arrival of Adria Bono.

The line said the cultural expedition cruise leader brings the connections and insight of twenty years’ unrivalled high-end excursions design and commissioning expertise.

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Adria to the team.

“With her tremendous focus on quality of guest experience and strong relationships with leading excursion partners worldwide, nobody could be better placed to ensure our guests enjoy unforgettably insightful explorations ashore, fully in tune Swan Hellenic’s pioneering heritage,” explained Swan Hellenic chief executive, Andrea Zito.

Joining as destination management director, Bono will work closely with director of expedition operations, Pierre Thomas, to ensure that the expert lecture, expedition and excursion facets of Swan Hellenic’s cultural expedition cruises complement and enhance one another to the highest standards.

Bono commented: “I’m excited to join the dynamic, expert team bringing the Swan Hellenic vision of cultural expedition cruising to life across a distinctively stylish new five-star fleet.

“I look forward to contributing to the creation of a truly unique discovery experience.”