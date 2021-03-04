British Airways to offer cut price Covid-19 tests

British Airways has announced that its customers can order discounted global antigen tests from government-approved Covid-19 testing provider, Qured, for £33.

The rapid test kits can be ordered to any UK address.

Designed to be portable, customers can take the kits with them abroad, in preparation for their return journey to the UK.

The simple test is remotely administered by a professional health advisor over a scheduled video call.

The health advisor will guide the customer through taking a nose and throat swab and processing the sample.

Verified results are available after 20 minutes, and the customer can download a ‘fit to fly’ certificate if the test is negative.

British Airways chief executive, Sean Doyle, said: “As we look forward and prepare for a safe return to travel, we remain focused on finding and offering the most convenient and affordable testing options for our customers.

“Our teams were pleased to discover Qured, a unique new option which removes uncertainty and unnecessary expense for customers who may be concerned about sourcing a pre-departure test while away from home.”

To offer customers further reassurance before travel, the airline recently began trialling a new travel health app, VeriFLY.

The digital health travel passport, which can be downloaded to a mobile device, is designed to check customers meet the entry requirements of their destination by providing digital health document verification and confirming eligibility, before they depart for the airport.

Qured chief executive, Alex Templeton, said: “Our accessible rapid testing service takes the hassle out of finding a test abroad. As a trusted healthcare provider we look forward to delivering an exceptional patient experience to British Airways’ customers and to working with them on a safe return to travel.”