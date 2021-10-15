Sandals chief to join World Travel & Tourism Council leadership

Sandals Resorts executive chairman, Adam Stewart, has been formally invited to join the executive committee of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

The induction represents the actionable change and strides forward made by Stewart throughout his time in the industry.

“I am honoured to join the executive committee of an organisation I have so respected since the start of my career,” said Stewart.

“This leadership team is passionately focused on the efforts of the travel and tourism sector, and I am eager to contribute.

“Together, we will continue to promote an industry that is more sustainable and inclusive than it was yesterday, reminding our neighbouring industries and international governments that travel is an essential necessity to life.”

The World Travel & Tourism Council represents the global tourism private sector.

Members include 200 chief executives, chairs and presidents of the leading tourism companies from all geographies covering all industries.

Julia Simpson, chief executive of the WTTC, said: “Adam brings with him a wealth of experience having worked so closely with his late father to build what is now, one of the most recognised brands in our industry.

“The entire WTTC family and I look forward to working with Adam in his new role.”

A voluntary organisation, WTTC leadership sets the example, offering their valuable time and resources to move global activity forward in this ever-changing world.

Industry leaders invited to join the executive committee stand as catalysts for fundamental change and awareness, promoting safe and enriching travel.

Sandals is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.