Perth set for sporting extravaganza

Perth, Western Australia is set for a month of international sport as it welcomes rugby and football fans from across the world for three iconic international games. The excitement continues to build for Western Australia, with the return of London to Perth direct flights.

July 2022 will kick off with the England rugby team returning to Perth for the first time in 12 years to take on the Wallabies at the Optus Stadium, on Saturday 2nd July 2022. It will be the first game England team have played at the Optus stadium, which only opened its doors in 2018 and has been designed to acknowledge Western Australia’s unique sporting, cultural and Aboriginal heritage. Plus, new innovative features such as the Halo enable fans to watch a game from the roof, with a 360-degree view offering a unique perspective of Perth and a bird’s eye view of the game. The sporting spectacle is expected to attract more than 50,000 rugby fans.

After Rugby fever, four Premier League football teams will arrive in Perth for ICON - Perth’s Festival of International Football. The festival will see Manchester United play West Ham United with Crystal Palace taking on rival Leeds United on the Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd July 2022.

Speaking to theathletic.com about Manchester United’s trip to Perth, football director John Murtough said: “We are delighted to be returning to Perth to face top-quality Premier League opposition and benefit from the first-class training facilities available to us in the city. Pre-season tours are such an important part of the squad’s preparation for the season ahead, and we know from past experience that Perth is an ideal destination during this crucial period.”

Fans extending their stay in Western Australia, can continue to explore one of the city’s 19 beaches, some of the newest experiences such as Ziplining across the Matagarup Bridge, or take to the Swan River with the new Waterbike tour or meet the world’s happiest animal – the Quokka with a trip to the nearby Rottnest Island.

