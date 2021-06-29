Celebrity Silhouette makes UK return ahead of summer season

Celebrity Silhouette has arrived at her home port of Southampton.

She is ready to welcome her first British guests in over 15 months and show off a new lavish multi-million-pound bow-to-stern revitalisation.

Celebrity Cruises joins P&O Cruises, MSC Cruises and Saga Cruises in the UK cruise market this summer.

The completion of the modernisation makes Celebrity Silhouette the fourth ship in Celebrity Cruises’ fleet to undergo the refit, known as the Celebrity Revolution – the brand’s more than $500 million investment in ship-wide upgrades and reimagined spaces.

Celebrity Silhouette will spend the summer season embarking on a series of six- to eight-night itineraries around Britain’s coastline.

Jo Rzymowska, vice president and managing director EMEA, said: “After over a year away, it’s a truly special feeling to be welcoming the beautiful Celebrity Silhouette back to UK shores.

“Our much-anticipated summer season marks a real vote of confidence in the UK cruise industry, and we can’t thank our travel partners enough for all the support they’ve shown us.”