Malaysia Airlines launches new safety awareness campaign

Malaysia Airlines will provide passengers with a complimentary onboard hygiene kit, which includes a face mask and hand sanitiser.

The carrier said it was a further example of the extensive measures that have been put in place to keep customers and staff safe throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

It coincides with the launch of the “Fly Confidently” campaign, which provides a clear overview of what passengers can expect from a flight with the national carrier.

This includes a detailed step-by-step walkthrough of the customer experience, from checking-in safely online at home through to the enhanced safety measures they can look forward to onboard.

The procedures highlighted in the video comply to the guidelines set by international and local regulatory bodies, including the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and the Ministry of Health of Malaysia (MOH).

These include educating passengers on the latest requirements, imposing social and physical distancing rules wherever possible and requiring passengers to wear face coverings or masks at all times.

Daniel Bainbridge, Malaysia Airlines regional manager for UK & Europe, said: “The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and employees is of paramount importance to Malaysia Airlines.

“We hope that the Fly Confidently campaign will inform our customers and others travelling at this time of the extensive health and safety measures that have been put in place – including the provision of complimentary hygiene kits - and how they can best follow guidance to guarantee that every flight with Malaysia Airlines is safe and comfortable for all onboard.”

Find out more about the new measures below:

