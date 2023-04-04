Malaysia Aviation Group Signs Partnership Agreement with CHOOOSE

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), the parent company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, announced its partnership with CHOOOSE, a Norway-based climate tech company, to develop a climate software solution to support MAG’s commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 in line with the MAG Sustainability Blueprint.



Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines’ individual and corporate customers can understand and address the emissions associated with their flights by supporting verified carbon offset projects directly when booking through the airline’s official website starting in June 2023. The climate projects selected by MAG, in collaboration with industry experts, are certified by internationally recognised carbon certification standards.

Group Chief Sustainability Officer of MAG, Philip See, said, “We recognise the importance of our role in creating a sustainable future for the aviation industry, and we are committed to not just reducing our carbon footprint but rally participation from our customers to be part of this significant journey, towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

By embedding the CHOOOSE-powered solution directly into the customer booking flow, MAG provides transparency around the carbon emissions of every journey and educates customers on their carbon impact with precise calculations according to latest industry standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers can then choose to address the carbon emissions of their flight and support high-quality carbon projects by purchasing verified carbon offsets in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Following the transaction, CHOOOSE will provide a certificate confirming the customer’s climate offset purchase. The partnership will expand to include the purchase of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

Additionally, through the new programme, corporate customers will be provided with tools to automatically estimate the greenhouse gas emissions associated with their company’s employee travel, to voluntarily offset these emissions, and to report on their climate action along the way.

CHOOOSE CEO and founder, Andreas Slettvoll, said, “We are proud to support MAG in providing their customers with the tools they need to understand and address the carbon emissions associated with their flights. The demand for transparency around carbon emissions from customers continues to grow, and partnerships such as this are crucial in helping to achieve industry-wide change with more sustainable travel options. MAG is a key player in the travel industry and we are proud to be working alongside them as part of their sustainability strategy.”

For more information and to learn about MAG’s sustainability journey, please visit www.malaysiaairlines.com.