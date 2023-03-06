Malaysia Airlines signs 5-year deal with IBS Software

Malaysia Airlines Berhad (MAB) signs a five-year deal to migrate its crew management systems to IBS Software’s cloud-based platform, iFlight Crew, to further automate and upgrade its aviation operations with Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning benefits.

IBS Software has a longstanding partnership of over 10 years with MAB and will continue to support the company’s journey to revolutionise its flight operations with solutions including iFlight Crew Tracking, Manpower Planning, AD OPT Pairing and Rostering Optimiser. These functions aim to improve employee productivity in automating situational awareness and decision-making, and facilitate seamless data flow between ops and crew tracking functions, to significantly improve disruption recovery.

With customer and crew satisfaction at the heart of its latest solution, iFlight Crew factors in complex variables and scenarios, before providing optimal crew pairing and rostering solutions. It also maximises productivity and controls costs whilst adhering to strict industry standards and regulations. Its latest technology accelerates flexible and accessible self-service tools for airline crew.

As demand for reliably scheduled flights increases in an industry prone to frequent disruptions, this fully cloud-based, highly scalable software uses Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities to provide MAB with real-time situational awareness and optimise available asset utilisation, both key elements to maintaining a competitive advantage.

Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines at Malaysia Aviation Group says: “Malaysia Airlines and IBS Software have a long history of working together since 2009. Having experienced their commitment to digital transformation to optimise operations for over ten years, we’re looking forward to continuing this journey to enhance crew wellbeing, boost cost-savings and upgrade our crew management systems.”

Jitendra Sindhwani, President and Head of Global Sales & Marketing, IBS Software says: “Crew planning and optimisation are central to any airline’s operations, cost management, and customer service delivery. Malaysia Airlines is a valued partner, and we are thrilled to work together to take their crew management solutions and strategies to new heights.”