Conrad Punta de Mita to debut in September

Hilton will debut its Conrad brand in Mexico with the opening of the Conrad Punta de Mita this September.

Opening in Riviera Nayarit on September 1st, the property will offer travellers an authentic, tranquil respite.

Drawing influence from Mexico’s rich history and unique culture, indigenous artwork will integrate with exceptional amenities to create a sense of barefoot resort elegance that highlights its local Mexican identity.

All 324 guest rooms and suites will boast views of the Pacific Ocean, with suites and villa ‘Casitas’ offering large patios, plunge pools, freestanding soaking tubs and outdoor showers.

In September, the resort will open at 30 per cent capacity with 96 guest rooms available for booking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amenities will include three pools, including an adult, lap and kids pool, spread out among the resort’s vast outdoor areas.

Hyper-local experiences both on and off-property pay homage to the area’s cherished customs and traditions.

Among the highlights, the Fish Market and Zarandeado Experience will be an extraordinary opportunity for travellers to step out of the resort and witness the local lifestyle.

Complete with a 30-minute boat tour through the iconic Marietas Islands, this experience brings guests to an original fish market in La Cruz de Huanacaxtle to learn to cook Riviera Nayarit’s regional dish ‘Pescado Zarandeado.’