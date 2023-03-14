Malaysia Aviation Group’s Airlines Appointed as the Official Airlines for MATTA Fair 2023

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG)’s airlines, comprising Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings, have been appointed as the official airlines for the forthcoming Malaysian Association Tour & Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair 2023.

MATTA Fair visitors can look forward to a wide range of enticing offerings from the airlines including, up to 45% off on Malaysia Airlines’ domestic and selected international destinations and an opportunity to win one of the 37 return tickets in its Buyers Contest.

Meanwhile, Firefly will be offering fares starting from RM69 all-in one-way to domestic destinations and RM99 all-in one-way to international destinations onboard its ATR 72-500 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft, whereas MASwings will offer all-in one-way fares starting from RM131. This exclusive offer is valid from 16 to 24 March 2023, via the physical MATTA Fair event and the airlines’ online platforms, for immediate travel to 30 November 2023. Enrich members will also earn 50% Bonus Enrich Points during this period.

Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from MAG said, “We are delighted to be part of Malaysia’s biggest travel fair as the official airlines for MATTA Fair 2023 through sister companies Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings. This reinforces our commitment to providing more value, convenience and options through great deals and travel experiences for our customers, while also playing our unique role in supporting the recovery of Malaysia’s aviation and tourism sector.

On top of the great discounts offered on air fares, customers will also get to enjoy other deals beyond air travel including on MHholidays, Journify, and travel add-ons among others, as part of MAG’s wider aspirations of becoming Asia’s leading travel and aviation services group focused on delivering highly customised, end-to-end travel solutions in line with our Long-Term Business Plan 2.0. As the appetite for travel regains momentum, we invite everyone to take advantage of the great offers available during MATTA Fair and on the airlines’ website to enjoy the best deals for their upcoming travels.”

To further enhance visitors’ experience at the physical fair, the three MAG airlines will be giving away 37 tickets in the Buyers’ Contest which includes Malaysia Airlines’ Business Class return tickets to London, Sydney and Haneda and Economy Class return tickets to Osaka, Melbourne, Perth, Seoul, Denpasar, Singapore, Kuching, Kota Kinabalu and Langkawi. Meanwhile, Firefly and MASwings will offer five (5) and 12 return tickets respectively to the winners’ destinations of choice within their network.

As members of the Travel Safe Alliance Malaysia (TSAM), the sister airlines are dedicated to ensuring safe and seamless travel for customers by adopting the highest safety and hygiene standards across all end-to-end touchpoints of the traveller journey so passengers can continue to Fly Confidently.

MATTA Fair 2023 is scheduled to take place from 17-19 March at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC). Admission to MATTA fair is free of charge and will be open from 10am to 9pm for three days from Friday to Sunday. Visitors are encouraged to use public transportation such as the LRT and e-hailing services.