Rosewood Porto Cervo scheduled for 2022 opening

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has been appointed by Quianto Capital to manage Rosewood Porto Cervo.

The hotel is due to open in Sardinia, Italy, in 2022, joining sister properties in Tuscany and Venice.

“Rosewood Porto Cervo will showcase our visionary, innovative ambition for creating one-of-a-kind resorts through Rosewood’s uniquely sophisticated lens,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive of Rosewood Hotel Group.

The resort will be located in Costa Smeralda, Italy’s jet-set destination, known for its stunning white sand beaches and turquoise water.

Just 1.5 kilometres south of Porto Cervo town, the three-story Rosewood Porto Cervo will feature 65 guest rooms, including 26 suites, all complemented by spectacular 180-degree ocean views of the Mediterranean.

Furthering Rosewood’s reputation for exceptional culinary standards, the resort will feature four versatile dining venues for an ultra-luxurious island experience.

In addition, the resort will be expressly designed as a sanctuary for renewal and rejuvenation.

From signature spa journeys to body therapies, guests will be spoiled with an array of bespoke experiences that will harmonize the body and mind, improve well-being, and leave guests feeling serene, radiant and refreshed.

“We are honoured to join hands with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts,” added Petra Hofer, chief executive of Quianto Capital Limited.

“We are proud to showcase the rich offerings of Sardinia, as well as Rosewood’s refined ultra-luxury hospitality, to create a new legacy and world-class retreat in the Mediterranean.”