Malaysia Airlines Selects Viasat to Enhance In-Flight Experience On Board Its New Boeing 737-8 Fleet

Viasat Inc. a global communications company, today announced Malaysia Airlines—the national carrier of Malaysia—has selected the company to outfit the airline’s new Boeing 737-8 fleet with its leading wireless In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system.

In the pipeline as part of its connectivity strategy, Malaysia Airlines will also introduce high-quality internet connectivity on its 737-8 aircraft. The agreement encompasses factory installation of Viasat’s equipment on its aircraft, the first of which is expected to be delivered to Malaysia Airlines later this month.

Through this partnership, Malaysia Airlines’ customers will enjoy an enhanced and curated in-flight experience through the airline’s wireless IFE system, MHstudio, which provides them access to over 500 on-demand entertainment options and personalized shopping experiences at their convenience.

Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said, “We are committed to continuously seeking ways to elevate our customer experience, providing personalized offerings and delivering exceptional onboard experiences with Malaysian hospitality. By empowering passengers with the flexibility to enjoy on-demand entertainment through the new In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) system throughout their journey, this initiative represents just one facet of our ongoing commitment to innovation and continuous improvement.”

“We greatly admire Malaysia Airlines’ award-winning customer experience approach and have enjoyed working closely with the team to create a tailored connectivity solution for its new Boeing 737-8 aircraft and anticipated routes,” said Don Buchman, VP and GM, Commercial Aviation at Viasat. “The initial deliveries of these new aircraft equipped with the Viasat system is an exciting milestone for our partnership with Malaysia Airlines, and, more broadly, for in-flight connectivity in the Asia Pacific region.”

Once introduced, high-speed internet connectivity on Malaysia Airlines’ 737-8 aircraft will allow customers to stay connected throughout their journey. With anticipated flight routes across Malaysia and Southeast Asia for the new fleet, Malaysia Airlines will leverage Viasat’s Ka-band satellite network in the region, including, once launched and in service, ViaSat-3 APAC.

ADVERTISEMENT