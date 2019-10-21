Lufthansa unveils overhauled loyalty scheme

Lufthansa Group has revealed plans to simplifying its status program.

The move is designed to offer customers an easier and more transparent collection system for achieving and maintaining Frequent Traveller, Senator and HON Circle levels of accreditation.

In the future, airlines in the group will also be appointing their guests Frequent Traveller and Senator for life in recognition of their long-standing loyalty.

All changes to the status program will apply to flights from January.

“We want to value the loyalty of our frequent flyers even more,” said Markus Binkert, senior vice president, marketing, at Lufthansa.

“In the future, we will be offering the most attractive and simplest frequent flyer program ever.

“Our loyalty program also reflects our new, modern understanding of premium travel.”

Under the plans, diversity of variously defined miles will be significantly reduced.

In addition to the award miles for their flight, guests will receive points instead of the current status and HON Circle miles.

The amount of points that can be earned on a flight will only depend on two criteria: the travel class and whether the flight is continental or intercontinental.

As before, points can be earned on all Star Alliance airlines, including status miles.

In order to reach the frequent flyer level as a Frequent Traveller or Senator, a share of flights with Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss or the Miles & More partner airlines Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Adria Airways, Air Dolomiti, Croatia Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines or Luxair will be required in future.

This means that half of the required points must be flown with these airlines.

As before, frequent flyers qualify to become HON Circle Members exclusively by flying with the above-mentioned airlines.

Unlike in the past, it is also possible to collect points for qualifying as a HON Circle Member with economy class and premium economy class flights.

In the future, long-time frequent flyers will be appointed Frequent Traveller and Senator for life.

The basis for this is the sum of all points collected on flights operated by Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa, SWISS and Miles & More airline partners. The lifetime Senator status also requires the guest to have been a Senator or HON Circle Member for ten calendar years.

In the future, the status duration will be valid for at least one year up to a maximum of 26 months.

The time period to collect the required points for all frequent flyer levels is one calendar year.

The Miles & More bonus program remains unchanged.

Award miles are miles that can be earned in everyday life or on journeys for flights, rental cars, hotel stays and much more and then redeemed for non-cash awards or services.