Lufthansa relaunches more UK flights

Travellers from the Midlands are now able to take advantage of a daily Lufthansa service to Munich as flights resume from Birmingham Airport.

The route had been paused due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With flights arriving in under two hours, holidaymakers can take advantage of the short hop to the capital of Bavaria and enjoy the art museums, Neo-Gothic landmarks, such as the popular Neues Rathaus (town hall) with its daily glockenspiel show, or head further afield to visit the famous 19th century Neuschwanstein Castle.

In addition, Lufthansa services from Scotland’s main airports, Edinburgh and Glasgow Airports, will also be reintroduced.

The cities can now benefit from 11 weekly services to Frankfurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frankfurt is ideal for those seeking a cultural city break with photogenic medieval houses, miles of waterfront trails to explore lined with art and film museums, and botanical gardens.

In total, 198 weekly UK flights are now available across the Lufthansa Group network, from six different ports in the UK and Ireland, to nine hubs across Europe.

Following the gradual reinstatement of services, Lufthansa now offers a total of 87 services to destinations, including Rhodes and Turkey from Munich International for those seeking onward travel connection opportunities.