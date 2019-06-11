Latitude Hotels celebrates latest opening with London party

Latitude Hotels has hosted a launch event for the highly anticipated Latitude 0° at the Conduit in Mayfair, London.

A room buzzing with journalists, trade colleagues and investors was filled with the sound of Ugandan music while all admired images of the beautiful new hotel displayed around the room.

The party generated much excitement surrounding Latitude 0° as well as further Latitude projects revealed later.

Latitude 0° is the latest hotel in the group’s profile, joining Latitude 13° in Lilongwe and Latitude 15 in Lusaka.

The 47-room hotel is the group’s largest and most ambitious project to date, with the signature ethical interiors – a cornerstone of the brand since its inception - taken to a stunning new level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presentations from James Lightfoot, co-founder of Latitude Group, and Paul Mack, Latitude director, spoke of the brand’s growth, most notably of the stunning interiors created in partnership with ethical art organisation, Katundu and other community partnerships.

New hotels were also announced: Latitude 9° in Addis Ababa and Latitude 20° in Mauritius are among the ambitious growth plans for the Latitude Hotels Group.

Ashley Gibbins, managing director of the International Travel Writers Alliance, commented: “It was impossible not to be impressed with the hotels themselves and the approach to community involvement that lies behind each property.”