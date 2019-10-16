Phinda Mountain Lodge reopens with new look in South Africa

andBeyond’s flagship lodge in South Africa, Phinda Mountain Lodge, has reopened with a brand-new look.

The first lodge to be opened by the conservation-led luxury experiential travel company, which now owns or operates 29 properties in Africa and South America, andBeyond Phinda Mountain Lodge has received an elegant make-over.

The largest lodge at andBeyond Phinda Private Game Reserve, the old family favourite has been meticulously overhauled to offer an intimate experience steeped in its Zulu heritage.

While the makeover draws inspiration mostly from the reserve’s collection of rare Zulu beadwork, the introduction of blue to the colour theme also acknowledges the lodge’s proximity to the Indian Ocean and nearby Sodwana Bay.

The use of space has even further enhanced the lodge’s dramatic hilltop location, with subtle changes opening up the guest areas, particularly the new feature bar, which celebrates artisanal spirits and South African wines.

The updated dining rooms boasts a pizza oven and interactive cooking area where the abundant produce of KwaZulu-Natal is prepared.

Child-friendly menus and the freshly installed waffle station further celebrate the lodge’s status as a family favourite.

The deck of the lodge’s guest area has also been extended, with an elevated walkway now linking it to a brand-new rim-flow swimming pool, gym and massage sala.

The decks follow the contours of the land, wrapping around and taking full advantage of the height of the site to offer spectacular 180° views of the surrounding landscape.

A breakaway meeting room and private lounge caters for guests who wish to combine business with pleasure.

An elegant new wine cellar is available for private dinners for special occasions.