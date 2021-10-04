Uganda celebrates national day at Expo 2020 Dubai

Uganda has celebrated its national day at Expo 2020 Dubai with a flag-raising ceremony at the stage of nations in Al Wasl Plaza.

There were also speeches, cultural performances and a briefing at the Business Connect Centre.

Ugandan president, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, was welcomed by sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation from Uganda included speaker of parliament, Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah, third deputy prime minister Rukia Nakadama Isanga and minister of foreign affairs, Al-Haji Abubaker Jeje Odongo.

The delegation toured the site, including the leadership pavilion where president Museveni signed a guest book, thanking the UAE for organising a World Expo that is helping to showcase the potential of Uganda.

Meanwhile, trade and business opportunities were discussed during a briefing, and at the Sun Stage, visitors enjoyed vibrant performances from the east African country, known for its great variety of traditional music and dance.

Nahayan said: “As one of the fastest growing economies in East Africa and one of the countries with the youngest populations in the world, Uganda’s presence at Expo highlights its journey of growth and development.

“Uganda’s participation under the theme, ‘Right Place, Right Time,’ underscores it as country of many opportunities; from its unparalleled natural beauty, endowed with diverse wildlife and landscapes, to its strategic investment opportunities across multiple sectors.”

For decades the ‘Pearl of Africa’ has been renowned for its amazing diversity of plants and wildlife, and the pavilion’s interactive features reflect this, including the Gorillas of Bwindi experience, a remarkable augmented reality journey that brings visitors up close to these magnificent creatures.

Visitors to the pavilion can also explore the country’s most amazing features, including the Ssese Islands and Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Uganda has long been a major trade, transportation and logistics hub, and the pavilion, located in the Opportunity District, illustrates the country’s regional importance in a number of immersive ways.