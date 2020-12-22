Uganda Airlines takes delivery of new Airbus A330neo

Uganda Airlines has taken delivery of its first A330neo, the latest version of the most popular widebody airliner.

It is the first Airbus aircraft delivered to Uganda Airlines, which was established in 2019.

The A330neo will enable the new airline to launch its long-range operations with non-stop intercontinental flights to the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Featuring Airbus’ Airspace cabin, passengers explore its full comfort with 20 full-flat, business-class beds, 28 premium-economy seats and 210 economy-class seats, totalling 258 seats.

The A330neo is a true new-generation aircraft, building on the features of the popular A330 and using technology developed for the A350.

Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines and featuring a new wing with increased span and A350-inspired Sharklets, the A330neo provides an unprecedented level of efficiency.

The aircraft burns 25 per cent less fuel per seat than previous generation competitors.