Singapore Airlines announces lounge overhaul at Changi Airport

Singapore Airlines will be investing more than SGD50 million (£30 million) in a major revamp of its SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold Lounges at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

Renovations are due to commence in August and are expected to be completed by mid-2021.

The redevelopment project will see an overall 30 per cent increase in space and total customer capacity for the Terminal 3 lounges.

The new lounges will offer more generous open spaces, upgraded facilities and a wide array of food and beverage selections, all tailored to the needs and preferences of our customers.

SIA has engaged renowned hospitality designers Hirsch Bedner Associates to inject a fresh look and feel to each lounge that is modern yet homely, while inspiring a sense of timeless elegance.

For the ultimate bespoke lounge experience, suites and first-class customers can look forward to a brand new the private room and first-class lounge, with carefully designed luxurious and intimate seating spaces suitable for both work and rest.

The business class lounge will be expanded and feature four distinct zones that cater to travellers with different needs.

Customers with a short transit can have a light snack in a relaxed café setting, while those with more time to spend may explore a full selection of Asian and international cuisines in the dining hall, including live stations that will offer signature local delights.

The KrisFlyer Gold Lounge will double in capacity and include dedicated working spaces, as well as larger al fresco seating and dining areas.

The lounge will also be equipped with restrooms and showers.

“With extensive research and feedback garnered from our customers, we have relooked and re-envisioned our customer journey to develop this new design concept for our lounges at Terminal 3.

“Keeping the needs and wants of our customers in mind, we aim to deliver an experience that exemplifies the luxury and warm hospitality that SIA is known for.

“The project is a key part of our commitment to constantly elevate the customer experience, on the ground as well as in the air, and we look forward to revealing the exciting new offerings as construction progresses,” said senior vice president customer services and operations, Marvin Tan.

The construction process will be carried out over four phases, during which the lounges will be progressively renovated in sections, starting with the business class lounge, followed by the first-class lounge and the private room, and finally the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge.

Customers affected by renovation works will be invited to temporary lounges to ensure minimal disruption during this period.