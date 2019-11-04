Johari Rotana takes company into Tanzania

Rotana has welcomed the opening of Johari Rotana in Tanzania’s commercial city of Dar es Salaam.

The new five-star property marks the company’s entrance to the east African market.

Conveniently located in the MNF Square complex in Dar es Salaam’s central business district, the property offers 253 keys – including 60 fully-furnished and serviced apartments.

Providing views of Dar es Salaam Harbour and the city, the rooms, suites, and apartments are spread across 15 floors starting from the 13th floor of the 65,000 sqm mixed-use project.

Commenting on the soft opening, Guy Hutchinson, acting chief executive, Rotana, said: “As part of its long-term strategy, Africa has remained a key focus market for Rotana.

“With the opening of the Johari Rotana, the company has reached a significant milestone in our journey.

“Setting new standards in architecture, design, technology, offerings, and service excellence, Johari Rotana, our first property in east Africa, heralds a new hospitality experience in the region.

“We are confident that our spacious rooms and suites, wide selection of food and beverage venues, advanced meeting and conference facilities – including Tanzania’s largest ballroom – and unsurpassed wellness and recreation facilities will appeal to our guests and provide a competitive advantage in the market.”

Guests staying at Johari Rotana will also have access to a wide selection of wellness and sports facilities, including an outdoor pool, fully-equipped gym with a boxing ring, sauna, steam and treatment rooms.