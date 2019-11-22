Anantara Tozeur Resort takes brand into north Africa

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas has made its debut in north Africa with the opening of Anantara Tozeur Resort in the southwest of Tunisia.

Offering a luxury gateway to ancient cultural and desert wonders, the new-build resort showcases exquisite Arabian and north African design, surrounded by the majestic desert, towering palms and endless salt lake views.

World-class facilities include 93 luxurious accommodation options, five dining outlets including an Arabian cultural village, an Anantara Spa, a kid’s club, floodlit tennis courts and a fitness club with yoga studio.

Commenting on the launch, Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Anantara parent, Minor Hotels, said: “We are so proud to debut our luxury Anantara brand in north Africa with the launch of this spectacular resort in the desert in Tunisia.

“Anantara Tozeur is truly a world-class resort and will bring new levels of Arabian hospitality and luxury to this stunning country.”

Located on the edge of Tozeur, just 15-minutes’ drive from the city’s international airport, Anantara Tozeur Resort is the ultimate in refined luxury.

Set in clusters along weaving pathways and amongst landscaped courtyards, the 93 guest rooms and villas include deluxe Sahara view rooms, one- and two-bedroom villas and pool villas.

Providing spacious indulgence, two private three-bedroom royal villas welcome families, friends and groups to regal exclusivity.

Anantara Tozeur Resort offers a luxury chauffeur service from and to Nefta International Airport.