Radisson Blu Hotel, Casablanca City Centre opens in Morocco

Radisson Blu has opened its first hotel in Casablanca, with the property becoming Radisson Hotel Group’s second in Morocco.

Created and designed by Chilean architect, Jaime Beriestain, it sits up with the city’s most stylish hotels.

Located in the middle of the majestic Mohammed V Boulevard, close to the Old Medina and other thriving tourist attractions, Radisson Blu Hotel, Casablanca City Centre is nestled amongst elegant Art Deco-inspired buildings.

Just five minutes away from the Marina Casablanca, the business district and the Habous Quarter which fully immerge guests in the Casablanca of the past, the hotel is the ideal base for business and leisure travellers.

Tim Cordon, senior area vice president, Middle East & Africa, Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are thrilled to open the doors of our first hotel in Casablanca, Morocco’s largest city which is known as the ‘gateway to Africa’ thanks to its exceptional links with the region.

“Since 2015, Casablanca has been ranked as Africa’s top financial hub by the Global Financial Centres Index.

“With this in mind, on top of the endless potential Casablanca and Morocco has to offer, we have pinned them as key focus markets for Radisson Hotel Group in Africa and we are proud to be entering the market with a flagship hotel of this calibre.”

With an artistic and modern design, the hotel contains 120 neat and cosy rooms steeped in heritage, including 16 suites which overlook characterful Art Deco buildings and the serene Atlantic Ocean.

The art-oriented hotel also houses an exceptional, permanent art exhibition by Moroccan modernist artist, Mohamed Melehi, whose paintings are famously characterized by a kaleidoscope of colour.

The Radisson Blu Hotel, Casablanca City Centre includes unique touches, such as a spacious naturally lit ballroom, intimate meeting spaces and elegant lounges in the meeting and events area.