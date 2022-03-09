English Tourism Week to lead the recovery

English Tourism Week is fast approaching with the annual event dedicated to showing support for tourism businesses and destinations as they rebuild.

This year there will be a focus on skills and career opportunities across the sector.

With ‘You’re Welcome’ as its strapline this year, the week is also sending a message that England’s tourism industry is ready to welcome visitors and provide a stand-out experience.

Coordinated by VisitEngland and taking place from March 18-27, English Tourism Week is an annual celebration of the tourism industry and kick-starts the season.

The week highlights tourism’s economic importance to local economies as well as promoting the innovation, quality and range of products and services on offer to boost domestic breaks.

English Tourism Week is also this year highlighting the wide range of jobs and career opportunities available across the industry in all parts of the country.

Tourism minister, Nigel Huddleston, said: “English Tourism Week celebrates the enormous contribution our brilliant tourism sector makes to the economy and I’m looking forward to supporting this year’s events.

“I encourage people to explore the huge range of opportunities available - from finding a new and rewarding career to exploring the exciting range of experiences, events and destinations on offer.”

VisitEngland is also calling for businesses and destinations to get involved in the week with a ‘toolkit’ of marketing assets including posters available to download to promote

their local products and services, attractions and experiences.

VisitEngland director, Andrew Stokes, said: “English Tourism Week shines the spotlight on an industry which supports millions of jobs and local economies right across England, as well as encouraging people to discover and explore the outstanding tourism products, destinations and experiences right here on our doorstep.

“This year the week is also dedicated to supporting our industry as it rebuilds, showing that it is open and ready to welcome visitors back to the experiences they have missed during the pandemic.

“We’re also using the week to highlight the range and variety of jobs across the industry and to encourage people to consider a career in tourism.

“From tour operating, destination marketing, hospitality and hotel management to business events, visitor attractions and policy development, our people-focused sector has a huge amount to offer employees.”