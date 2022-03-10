Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos to debut this summer

Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos.

The property is set to open later this year.

The new franchise agreement with HotelBrain Group will also see the opening of Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos, just in time for the peak season of 2022.

The deal will bring the Greek portfolio to six hotels in operation and development.

Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos will feature 84 rooms and suites, a restaurant and bar with a terrace, a swimming pool and wellness facilities, surrounded by lush greenery and just 100 meters from the seashore.

Radisson Resort Plaza Skiathos is developed by BriQ Properties and operated by HotelBrain, and is set to open in June.

Radisson Blu Euphoria Resort, Mykonos will be the second five-star resort of the upper-upscale Radisson Blu brand in the Cyclades, joining the Radisson Blu Zaffron Resort, Santorini, and the fourth Radisson Blu hotel in Greece.

Radisson Blu has been the largest upper-upscale brand in Europe for over ten years, with more than 400 hotels in operation and under development worldwide.

“We’re extremely thrilled to expand our Greek resort portfolio as well as our overall presence in Greece in such desirable locations with HotelBrain Group, one of the leading hotel operators in the country.

“Not only are the signings in line with our growing focus on resorts globally as well as our pragmatic approach towards conversions as we execute our strategy for Greece, not only in the main cities but also across the island and resort locations of the country.

“They also give us the opportunity to establish the first international brands on both islands. We thank HotelBrain for their trust and look forward to expanding our strategic relationship together,” said Elie Milky, vice president development at Radisson Hotel Group.