Lovell Marchant takes up new sustainability role with American Express Global Business Travel

American Express Global Business Travel has appointed Nora Lovell Marchant to the role of vice president of global sustainability.

The role was created to drive and coordinate enterprise-wide green initiatives and enable the company to achieve targets set out in its sustainability strategy.

These include establishing American Express Global Business Travel as the leading marketplace for green business travel, attaining carbon neutrality by 2025 and working with clients and partners to drive aviation towards net zero carbon by 2050.

Si-Yeon Kim, American Express Global Business Travel chief risk and compliance officer, said: “Nora has been central to embedding the foundation of sustainability at American Express Global Business Travel and helping drive the wider environmental, social and governance agenda across the organisation.

“Nora’s appointment underlines GBT’s determination to lead the global business travel industry to a greener future.”

Previously, Lovell Marchant was American Express Global Business Travel’s director of global regulatory compliance.

Here, she developed the sustainability strategy, including the establishment of green targets and the creation of a sustainability value proposition.