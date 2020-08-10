Black boxes located following Air India crash

Investigators have found the ‘black boxes’ from an Air India Express plane that cashed on Friday, hopefully shedding light on what caused the fatal accident.

The Boeing 737 was on route from Dubai when it skidded off the runway in bad weather in the southern state of Kerala.

At least 18 people were killed during the incident.

There were 190 people on board the flight, with the plane breaking in two while landing at Kozhikode airport.

The crash was the worst accident in India in a decade.

The flight was repatriating Indians stranded by the coronavirus crisis, with first responders asked to go into quarantine as a result.

Flight IX 1134 came down at 19:40 local time on Friday, with the pilots reportedly unable to see the runway during a first attempt to land due to heavy rain.

Both the pilots were among the dead, while nearly 150 people remain in hospital.

Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images