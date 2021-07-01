Jet2.com returns to operation from UK

Jet2.com took to the skies once again this morning, as the airline recommenced its flights and holidays programme to four sunny hotspots.

A total of 22 flights departed from Belfast International, Birmingham, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds Bradford, London Stansted, Manchester and Newcastle airports today.

Customers were jetting off to green list destinations, including the Balearic Islands (Majorca, Menorca and Ibiza) and Madeira.

This is in addition to the programme of flights and holidays that is already operating to Jersey.

From tomorrow, Jet2.com will also start operations from its tenth UK base, Bristol Airport, waving customers off to Majorca and Menorca on their first ever flights from the airport.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “We know how much pent-up demand there is from our customers and independent travel agents to enjoy our award-winning flights and real package holidays once again, and we have already added extra flights to Madeira to cope with demand.