Atlantis, the Palm invites guests to join Atlantis Circle

Atlantis, the Palm is inviting UAE residents to enjoy 25 per cent off every restaurant in resort this summer, including celebrity chef restaurants and popular outlets, Nobu, Hakkasan, Bread Street Kitchen, Ossiano, Wavehouse and Ronda Locatelli.

The Atlantis Circle is a free to download mobile app, offering UAE residents an automatic upgrade to silver tier this summer.

This complimentary upgrade provides 25 per cent off up to eight guests in the resorts’ restaurants and bars, as well as the chance to collect points every time they spend to climb tiers from blue to gold.

Based on a three-tiered system, whenever a resident dines in one of Atlantis’ participating outlets and uses the Atlantis Circle mobile app to avail a discount, they accumulate that spend on the app.

The more they spend, the more they accumulate, which moves guests through tiers from Blue to Silver and then Gold.

Once residents reach gold tier (a spend of AED 35,000 or more), rewards include an annual 30 per cent off at participating restaurants, daily complimentary access to Atlantis, the Palm’s pool and beach, daily complimentary access to White Beach for up to four guests, front row seating at Ossiano, a complimentary birthday dinner, VIP Parking and seasonal gifts and hampers.

Silver members meanwhile will receive 25 per cent off (a spend of AED 15,000 or more), while entry-level members will receive 15 per cent off.

All members will also receive reward vouchers to spend in-resort as well as weekly offers and discount exclusive to The Atlantis Circle members.

New members can also reach silver or gold tier status even faster this summer, as Atlantis, the Palm is carrying over any existing spend for another 12 months to celebrate the Atlantis Circle one year birthday.

