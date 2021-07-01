West appointed chief financial officer with Boeing

Boeing has named Brian West as an executive vice president and chief financial officer.

He will take up the role from August 27th.

In this role, West will lead all aspects of financial strategy, performance, reporting and long-range business planning, as well as investor relations, treasury, controller and audit operations.

He will also oversee business transformation efforts and will have executive responsibility for the global financing arm, Boeing Capital Corporation.

He will report to Boeing chief executive, David Calhoun, and will serve on the executive council.

“Brian is the ideal executive to serve as Boeing’s next chief financial officer given his significant financial management and long-term strategic planning experience in complex global organizations across the aerospace, manufacturing and services industries,” said Calhoun.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Brian previously, and he is an exceptional leader whose broad operational expertise and commitment to transparency with stakeholders will advance our efforts as we continue our focus on safety and quality, improving our performance and transforming our company for the future.”

West joins Boeing following a successful and diverse career in senior financial and operational roles spanning several industries, including aerospace, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, global information services financial and risk management.